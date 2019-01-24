Full Moto G7 phone lineup accidentally leaked by Motorola itself

Captura de pantalla por Juan Garzon/CNET

Images and key specifications for Motorola's upcoming Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play phones were posted online ahead of the official launch. CNET en Espanol discovered the pages on the company's Brazilian web store for Motorola employees. Motorola has since taken the page down after our colleagues let them know that the store was visible, but not before our team got the goods.

The Moto G family is Motorola's most important line of budget phones. Last year's Moto G6 was CNET's top low-cost phone of the year, a pattern that Motorola has been able to capitalize on for the past several years by keeping costs low year after year while also improving the specs. For example, the $250 Moto G6 took decent portrait photos from its dual rear cameras, and ran on the most current form of Android. Unlike phones in the mid and high-tiers, these budget phone prices have not crept up since 2016.

Budget phones may not be as lucrative for a brand as high-end devices, but they are a key part of the market, especially for emerging markets. Brands hope that individuals remain loyal as they move through their lifetime to pricier models. Motorola will supply Verizon's first 5G phone, the Moto Z3, and is rumored to announce a foldable Razr.

The phones all feature slim bezels around the roughly 6.2-inch screens, a headphone jack and run on Android Pie. The Moto G7 will carry on the tradition of a dual camera mount with 12- and 5-megapixel cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The faster Snapdragon 636 finds a home on the more advanced G7 Plus.

Meanwhile, the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power models are the least expensive and more basic of the bunch, with single 13-megapixel rear cameras rather than a dual-camera setup. They have slightly larger eyebrows than the other two. The G7 Power is so named because it packs in a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola didn't share the phones' pricing or availability, but CNET en Espanol did contact Motorola to confirm the specs. Motorola responded, "Thanks for warning."

Motorola's G7 launch will take place Feb. 7 in Brazil, along with the rest of the details.

