Froogle loses its wires

Search giant Google announced Tuesday that Internet-enabled cell phones can now access comparison shopping engine Froogle. The release is in step with Google's "mission to bring more of the world's information directly to users anywhere they can access the Web," the company said.

Froogle is available to any phone with a Web browser that recognizes Wireless Markup Language (WML), a broadly used method to adjust Web sites for viewing on cell phones. To access the Froogle site, enter: wml.froogle.com on a cell phone's Web browser, Google said. Froogle is the third of Google's search services to become available on wireless devices. Already available on cell phones is Google's basic and photo search. Whether the wireless version of Froogle draws a competitive response from Google competitors remains to be seen.