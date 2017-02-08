Now you can watch Epix shows like 'Berlin Station' on Apple TV

Epix

Subscribers to the premium cable network Epix will now be able to watch on their 4th-gen Apple TV boxes.

The network, owned by Viacom, Lionsgate and MGM, says the Apple TV app will be available starting today. "Apple has been a renowned leader in shaping the digital landscape and I'm proud to make our content available on Apple TV," Epix CEO Mark Greenberg said in a press release.

The channel has a handful of original programs, including Berlin Station and Graves, and is also known for running films from the Hunger Games, James Bond and Star Trek franchises. Current subscribers can log in using their cable credentials. Non-subscribers can get a free trial, but then have to sign up through their TV service provider.

