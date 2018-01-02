Friends hits UK Netflix in time for a new year comfort binge

NBC/Getty

Had a lousy Christmas and a crappy new year? Well, Netflix is here to save you with an addition to its library that's bound to put a smile on even the grumpiest face.

Netflix finally made Friends available to audiences in the UK this week, exactly three years after it did the same in the US.

Friends is the ultimate new year comfort binge material and the timing is perfect given that you probably just ran out of cheese. Netflix hinted at the addition on Saturday, tweeting: "The One with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add." All ten seasons of the show became available to stream on Monday.

For those who really can't face returning to work this January, Netflix joked on Twitter that if you quit your job and watched eight hours of Friends per day you would be done in two weeks.

What it doesn't say is that you'll then be left with no Friends to watch and no job to pay for your Netflix subscription come February. So maybe don't do that.

Those dark January nights though, they're all yours for the bingeing. As Monica would say: "Welcome to the real world! It sucks! You're going to love it!"