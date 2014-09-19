Friday Poll: Are you happy with iOS 8 so far?

Josh Miller/CNET

Hot on the heels of the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch announcement comes the wide availability of Apple's latest mobile operating system, iOS 8 . Download day is often full of early upgraders rushing to be the first to try out the new system. It also means some people run into speed bumps during the upgrade or discover hiccups in the software.

For starters, iOS 8 is only good for certain devices, including the iPhone 4S and later and the iPad 2 and later. Early-generation Apple device owners have reached the end of the line for iOS updates. Actually getting the update may involve cleaning up space on your gadget and backing up your data, just in case something goes wonky. Check out CNET's full iOS 8 upgrade guide.

Assuming everything went well and you're running the latest system, you now have access to the new bells and whistles. This list includes custom keyboards, a revamped Camera app, a new widgets feature, battery-usage information, location privacy and interactive notifications. Another big move is Apple's new Health app, which is designed to keep an eye on your physical activity.

There's quite a bit going on with this upgrade, but not everyone has been eager to embrace it. Some users are still gun-shy over issues that cropped up during the iOS 7 upgrade. That experience may be partly to blame for why iOS 8 adoption is lagging a bit behind iOS 7.

As to be expected with any new offering, there are some mixed opinions floating around. CNET user cange30 falls on the side of the fans, writing, "I love the updated iOS. I see a difference subtly but an update that is effective but doesn't take away the overall platform." On the other side of the equation, reader jagreenwoddjr--2008 calls the update "bloatware."

Now it's your turn to share your iOS 8 experience. Has it been smooth sailing or a bumpy ride? Vote in our poll and talk it out in the comments.