French to ban smartphones in schools

French teens will likely post fewer school selfies on social media this upcoming academic year.

Lawmakers in France passed a law Monday that prohibits students from using smartphones at school, according to a Tuesday report from Agence France-Presse. Once the law goes into effect, this September, students will have to either leave their phones at home or keep them switched off during school hours.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted about the law on Monday.

"The general ban on mobile phones in schools and colleges has been definitively adopted by the National Assembly today," said Macron's translated tweet. "Commitment held."

With the new law, the French hope to alleviate children's phone addiction and help them focus in class, according to The Washington Post. The phone ban will reportedly apply to students as old as 15, unless they use the phone for educational purposes or certain extracurricular activities, or unless they have a disability.

This isn't the first time France has passed a law banning mobile phones. In February, legislators prohibited drivers from using phones in the car, even when they're not actually driving. The law takes aim at people pulling over to use phones and potentially blocking traffic. You can now use your phone only when you're parked in a designated spot.

The French embassy had no further comment on the school phone ban.