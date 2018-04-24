CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Music

Free Spotify just got WAY better (The 3:59, Ep. 391)

We also chat about Amazon's new in-car delivery service and money management apps.

359391b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Free Spotify just got WAY better (The 3:59, Ep. 391)
4:21

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Free Spotify just got WAY better (The 3:59, Ep. 391)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: It's your money. Take charge of it