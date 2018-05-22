Epic

Game developer and publisher Epic may be best known today for the colossal hit Fortnite, but the company is also responsible for one of the most influential PC games of all time, Unreal. The first-person shooter debuted exactly 20 years ago, so Epic is giving a version of it away for free for a limited time.

Unreal is 20 years old! To celebrate, Steam & https://t.co/LgL9AqcPNh are releasing the Unreal Gold Edition, free for a limited time starting at 10am PST. See the story behind one the original songs and download the remix by Shivaxi at https://t.co/yRTY5f5LqX — Epic Games (@EpicGames) May 22, 2018

On Steam or GoG, two of the bigger PC game retailers, you can get the $9.99 package called Unreal Gold Edition for free for the next 48 hours. So, hop on over to one of those websites and get a taste of what top-of-the-line PC gaming was like back when I built my first gaming rig.