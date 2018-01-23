Fox's takeover of Sky blocked by UK regulator

A government regulator has set back Fox's buyout of Sky, saying the deal wouldn't be in the public interest.

The provisional ruling by the Competition and Markets Authority found that Fox taking full control of the UK broadcaster would raise media plurality concerns by giving the Murdoch Family Trust (MFT), "too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda" in the UK. It currently has a 39 percent stake in Sky and was aiming to buy the other 61 percent.

News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch's family already owns Fox and News Corp, which publishes the Sun and Times newspapers. Its news outlets are watched, read or heard by nearly a third of the UK's population.

The regulator also concluded that Fox has "a genuine commitment to meeting broadcasting standards in the UK." While it noted that unedited international Fox News caused compliance issues, "this did not outweigh the detailed and effective policies and procedures that Fox has in place in relation to its UK-focused channels."

Disney signed a deal to buy a major part of Fox last year. If both deals go through, Disney could end up owning most of Sky.

News Corp did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.