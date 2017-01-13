Foxconn considers building LCD factory in US, report says

The plan "on the table" follows statements the Taiwan-based Apple supplier made in December about expanding manufacturing operations into the US.

A plant that manufactures LCD panels could come to the United States courtesy of Hon Hai Precision Industry and Sharp, according to a report from a Japanese business publication.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported Friday that a Sharp executive said the plan is "on the table." Sharp is a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturing firm Hon Hai, a company more commonly known as Foxconn.

The report adds new details to December statements from Foxconn, which supplies Apple among other major electronics manufacturers, that it plans to expand operations into the United States. The company is already planning to embark on a joint venture to open an $8.8 million LCD factory in China.

The plan for a US plant isn't definite, according to the Sharp executive quoted by the Nikkei Asian Review. "We will make a decision carefully," the executive reportedly said.

Foxconn, Sharp and Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

