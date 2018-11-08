Fossil's latest Wear OS smartwatch adds longer battery life for $255

Fossil

It's November, and new Wear OS-compatible smartwatches keep dribbling out as we approach the holidays. Fossil's latest, the Fossil Sport, is another Google Wear OS smartwatch, But it adds Qualcomm's newest 3100 wearable chip for what could mean longer battery life. (Fossil only claims 24+ hours in smartwatch mode, though, and two-plus days in a new standby watch-only mode.)

Fossil Sport seems to have a few things going for it: It's not too expensive at $255 (about £200 or AU$350), it claims to be the lightest Wear OS watch and it has lots of extras. There's NFC for Google Pay, GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, a heart-rate monitor and an altimeter. It comes with standard 18mm or 22mm watch straps and the watch itself comes in 41mm and 43mm sizes.

Harper Ewing

The video below, showing the Fossil Sport in action on people's wrists, doesn't show off anything surprising. But the Fossil Sport at least sounds like it's not outrageously priced. The nylon and aluminum body comes in six colors, and is available now, alongside a ton of other holiday products and smartwatches. We'll give hands-on impressions when we get one to wear.