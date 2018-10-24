Fortnite's Fortnitemares unleashes spooky skins, exclusives in time for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and Fortnite is getting spooky to celebrate.

Epic Games on Wednesday announced the Fortnitemares 2018 event, beginning Oct. 24.

During the event, the Battle Royale mode will be taken over by zombie-like Cube Monsters, which you'll be pitted against in addition to rival players. There will also be free challenges related to Fortnitemares. If you complete them all you'll get a limited-edition Dark Engine glider.

There are other in-game exclusives for the event like special weapons (Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow) and limited interactive skins that change as you deal more damage to enemies.

The event is free to download now with the new Fortnite update.