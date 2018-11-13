Fortnite wins best breakthrough game at 2018 Esports Awards

CNET

The Fortnite phenomenon came to Monday night's 2018 Esports Awards in London, where it took the prize for breakthrough game of the year.

The awards -- hosted by Adam Savage and esports stars Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere, Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez and Lottie Van Praag -- got plenty of attention from the community, with more than 3.3 million people casting their votes and over 2 million viewers joining the live Twitter stream.

Overwatch was named overall game of the year, and Blizzard, the company behind it, won publisher of the year (it launched an esports app last month). Fortnite star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins won the awards for streamer of the year and personality of the year.

Back in September, Blevins became the first esports player to make the cover of ESPN The Magazine, having crushed streaming records playing Fortnite (including one session with rapper Drake). In June, he made Time's list of the 100 most influential people on the internet.

The Esports Awards also announced a charitable "Gaming Fund for Change" partnership with Movember, the charity behind an annual event encouraging men to grow moustaches during November to raise awareness of men's health issues.

"Gaming connects people together globally and working in partnership with the Esports Awards we can reach so many more people to push our message forward which helps save lives" said Justin Coghlan, Movember's co-founder, in a release Tuesday.

Here's the full list of of Esports Awards winners:

Photographer of the Year -- Helena Kristiansson

Videographer of the Year with adi.tv -- Hitch

Breakthrough Game of the Year -- Fortnite

Streamer of the Year -- Ninja

PC Player of the Year with Turtle Beach -- S1mple

PC Rookie of the Year with Intel -- Bwipo

Organisation of the Year with with Coutts & Co -- Cloud 9

Team of the Year with H4X.gg -- Astralis

Personality of the Year -- Ninja

Play of the Year -- Faze Attach

Coverage Website of the Year with Sizzle Creative -- ESPN Esports

Supporting Agency of the Year -- Evolved Talent Agency

Game of the Year -- Overwatch

Commercial Partner of the Year -- Intel

Journalist of the Year -- Jacob Wolf

Hardware Provider of the Year -- Nvidia

Publisher of the Year -- Blizzard

Streaming Platform of the Year -- Twitch

Console Player of the Year with Scuf Gaming -- MsDossary

Console Rookie of the Year -- Kenny

Broadcaster of the Year with Blinkfire -- Maven

Live Event of the Year with Touch of Ginger -- Overwatch League Grand Finals

Unsung hero of the Year -- Milos Nedeljikovic

