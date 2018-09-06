Fortnite season 5, week 9 challenges leaked, how to solve the Shifty Shafts treasure map

Epic Games

As Fortnite: Battle Royale's season 5 draws to a close (with players still wondering where the Fortnite Cube's going next and when they'll be playing the new Getaway game mode), time is running out to level up your ever-important Battle Pass.

We're now on week 9 of season 5's challenges and there's only one more week until season 6. To make grabbing those tiers even more challenging, the latest set of challenges were delayed until Friday Sept. 7. Epic Games says it's because the weekly patch was pushed to Thursday because of a "critical controller issue" so the challenges were delayed to Friday They announced the delay of the patch via the official @FortniteGame Twitter account:

Due to the discovery of a critical controller issue, we’ll be moving the release of v5.40 and High Stakes to Thursday September 6. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 4, 2018

With the delay and only one more week until season 6, you'll want to be ready on Friday to grind out those challenges and unlock all the gear before it's gone.

This week's challenges will be pretty standard with only a couple of exceptions, according to data miners who sift through the game code every week, but this guide should get you on track for completing them quickly.

And if you haven't completed the week 8 challenges yet, check out our guide here. Without further ado, here are the challenges for week 9:

Free

Deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents (0/500)



Use an ATK (All Terrain Kart) (0/1)



Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts (0/1) -- Hard



Battle Pass

Search chests in Pleasant Park (0/7)



Dance off with another player near Loot Lake (0/1)



Assault rifle eliminations (0/5) -- Hard



Eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple (0/3) -- Hard



How to deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents

Get out your rocket launchers, everyone, because they're going to be the go-to weapon for this challenge. You could also use grenades or grenade launchers, but the rocket launcher still packs more bang for your buck. I would suggest going into the 50 vs. 50 game mode, try to find a rocket launcher, then head to the storm circle for the end game, then try to find groups of enemies and fire away. Though it may seem mean, look for downed (but not out) players because you'll get the damage from killing them and those who are trying to heal them.

How to use an ATK (All Terrain Kart)

This must be the easiest challenge of all time because there are ATKs all over the map, but for safety's sake, players should probably head to Lazy Links where the most ATKs spawn. Jump in, drive and you're done.

How to follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts

Like all follow-the-treasure-map challenges, you could head to Shifty Shafts to find the map then figure out where to go, or just Google it like you just did and get the answer from us! Here's where this week's Battle Star is:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

How to search chests in Pleasant Park

This is your standard chest search we've seen in previous weeks where you'll obviously want to land in Pleasant Park and try to hit all the chest spawn nodes you can. It will probably be pretty crowded as others try to do the same challenge, so you'll just want to focus on it for a few games to get all seven chests.

How to have a dance off with another player near Loot Lake

We've seen challenges with dancing at various locations before, but never quite like this one. For this challenge, you'll need to fly to the two buildings on the west side of Loot Lake with a friend and head to the dance floor in the north building. From there you just start dancing to complete the challenge. For the best results, play a squad game and make sure to mark the building on the map so your teammates know where to go. Here's where the dance floor is:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

How to get assault rifle eliminations

This is another straightforward quest that will be especially easy if you like assault rifles. Obviously, you'll need to find one of the many different varieties of assault rifles in the game, then get to work. There are a couple different ways to attack this one. You might head for Tilted Towers where you know there will be a lot of action, but I have a different plan. If you like using ARs, you'll likely complete this challenge naturally over the week as you play the game.

How to eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple

This is one of those challenges you'll want to do right away because that's when you'll find the most people going to Tomato Temple. Simply drop in, gear up and start shooting. You'll want to hop into solo mode for this one to get the highest concentration of enemies.

