Fortnite season 7, week 7 challenges and how to visit all Expedition Outposts

As we march through the latter half of Fortnite: Battle Royale season 7, the snowy orb floating over Polar Peak continues to remain a mystery. As is often the case towards the end of each season, the mystery grows until a likely event will take place that you'll need to be online to see the next part of Fortnite's story unfold. There are still a few weeks left, but it's easy to assume more big changes are on the way to our favorite little island.

With limited time left in the season, it also means you're going to have to buckle down and complete challenges if you want to get through more tiers of your Battle Pass. This week's challenges are pretty standard and should be easy to get through quickly.

Free:

Visit all Expedition Outposts (0/7)

Use a rift or Rift-to-Go in different matches (0/3)

Pistol eliminations (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass:

Stage 1: Land at Salty Springs

Search chests at Loot Lake or Frosty Flights (0/7)

Destroy Flying X-4 Stormwings (0/1) - Hard

Stage 1: Damage opponents in a single match (0/200) - Hard

How to visit all Expedition Outposts

The Expedition Outposts, easily identifiable by their big red tents, have been around all of season 7 and we've seen other challenges with them before. For this one, you'll only need to visit all seven of them to get credit, but if you haven't finished the Eliminate Opponents at Expedition Outposts challenge from the Season 7, week 4 challenges, you can kill two birds with one stone. Here's where all the Expedition Outposts are on the map:

How to use a rift or Rift-to-Go in different matches

This one might take awhile because there are not nearly as many rifts as their used to be, but I still see them from time to time as I play. I have been finding Rifts-to-Go pretty frequently, but it might have been luck. I think as long as you keep your eyes open and make sure to use rifts and Rifts-to-Go when you see them, it shouldn't take too long to get the three required for credit.

How to get pistol eliminations

Pistols are not usually most players' weapon of choice, but they're effective as long as you're within range. Don't forget you can also use the dual pistols for this challenge, and the new scoped revolver will come in handy as well. With only three eliminations to get credit, just remember focus on getting eliminations whenever you find a handgun and you'll be done pretty quickly.

How to do stage 1: Land at Salty Springs

For this challenge, you can either drop in to the location at the beginning of a match as usual, or land an X-4 Stormwing to get credit. The remaining four stages, in order are Happy Hamlet, Wailing Woods, Junk Junction and Paradise Palms. I would wait a couple days before starting this one if you want to avoid getting into too many firefights.

How to search chests at Loot Lake or Frosty Flights

We've been seeing these optional location challenges for some time now and this one is no different. If you want to take this one out quickly, just focus on it for a couple of matches and it shouldn't be too hard to find seven chests.

How to destroy flying X-4 Stormwings

Flying aces, rejoice: there's finally a challenge just for you. But by Epic making this a challenge, it means everyone is going to be searching for planes around the map early in the week, making it a bit more difficult. Don't forget if you land at Frosty Flights, you could also take out the previous challenge by searching for chests before you take to the air. Wherever you decide to land, you only need to down one plane to get credit, so it should be pretty easy, even if you decide to take them out with a turret or any other weapon from the ground.

How to do stage 1: Damage opponents in a single match

There's been no shortage of damage-dealing challenges this season, but this one is a little different. All three stages require you to deal damage to opponents, but the point requirements are raised for each stage. Stage 1 is 200 damage, stage 2 is 300 and stage 3 is 400, each of which must be completed in a single match. Depending on whether you're a run-and-gun player or someone who likes to avoid firefights will determine how long it takes you to complete this one, but if you focus on it, you'll be done in only a few matches.