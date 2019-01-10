Fortnite season 7, week 6 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

Epic Games has revealed the list of Fortnite: Battle Royale weekly challenges for season 7, week 6 and we can help you get through them fast. The challenges this week are pretty standard, but there are a couple that will require a little extra work and I have maps to help you get through them below.

There's no search-between challenge this week, which I hope is a temporary change because I love puzzling those together, but hopefully we'll get more in the coming weeks.

If you haven't finished last week's list, check out the season 7, week 5 challenges here.

Jason Parker/CNET

Free

Search an ammo box in different named locations (0/7)

Search Chilly Gnomes (0/7)

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landings or Tilted Towers (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match (0/2)

Slide an ice puck over 150m in a single throw (0/1)

Stage 1: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (0/200) - Hard

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match - Hard

How to search an ammo box in different named locations

If you're a habitual Tilted Towers lander (I know there are many), you'll just have to broaden your horizons a little bit for this challenge and check out some other areas. You also can search for more than one per match, so as long as you stop into named locations on the way to the final storm circles in each game, it shouldn't take you too many games to knock this challenge out.

How to search Chilly Gnomes

It appears some of our little gnome friends have been frozen in blocks of ice throughout the snowy part of the map and your job is to find seven of them. You could scour the map to find the chilly gnomes yourself, or you can save a bunch of time by using this map:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to eliminate opponents in Lucky Landings or Tilted Towers

You Tilted Towers lovers will have no trouble with this challenge at all and will probably complete it without even thinking about it. For the rest of us it might be a bigger challenge. It's really up to you which location to choose, but if it's Lucky Landings, you'll want to go earlier in the week to make sure plenty of people are there for the challenge. Later in the week, just drop into Tilted Towers -- that place is always packed.

How to do stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match

This staged challenge has three stages, starting with Polar Peak and Tilted Towers. Stage 2 has you visiting Lucky Landings and Retail Row in a single match, which is a greater distance, and stage 3 sends you to Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts for the longest distance. You're going to have to hope the battle bus path works in your favor or try a large group match to get the later stages, but here's a map to make them easier to spot:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to slide an ice puck over 150m in a single throw

This challenge requires that you've already unlocked the Ice Puck at tier 28 of your Battle Pass. If you haven't unlocked it yet, don't worry, because you have until the end of season 7 to complete this challenge. If you have it unlocked, you only need to go to the snowy area of the map, choose the puck from your emote wheels, then slide it down any of the bigger hills. The game will notify you in the upper left part of the screen if you've gotten the required 150 meters. Just keep trying until you get it.

How to do stage 1: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents

For this challenge note that it doesn't say eliminations, so you only need to get a few shots off to get credit. It might take a couple of matches, but it shouldn't be too hard if you focus on using SMGs. Stage 2 has you using assault rifles, which shouldn't be too bad, but stage 3 requires you to use grenades, clingers or stink bombs. For this final stage, I would suggest doing one of the large group matches and then start hurling grenades at groups of enemies once the storm closes on the final circles.

How to deal damage with different weapons in a single match

This challenge is listed as hard and I think it will be. As the title says, you have to deal damage with five different weapons in a single match. That means you'll really have to focus on switching weapons and hope you live through firefights to keep going. It may take several tries, but if you stick with it, you'll get it before long.