Fortnite season 7, week 2 leaked challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

We started this week in Fortnite: Battle Royale with the sword controversy (Is it too powerful? Does it upend the game's balance?) after the new weapon was released in the latest update. But to tell you the truth, I've tried using the sword a couple of times now and I don't find it to be overpowered. We'll have to wait and see if Epic Games makes balance changes, but so far, I'm okay with it the way it is. If you disagree, then come within melee range in the comments.

Either way, you're still going to want to complete challenges and grind through your Battle Pass tiers to unlock all the season 7 gear. Fortunately, from what we've seen in the leaked challenges, it shouldn't be too hard.

If you haven't finished the week 1 challenges, head to our guide here.

As always, these challenges are subject to change when they officially go live, so check back here tomorrow for any changes. Here are this week's challenges:

Free Pass Challenges

Search a Chest in different Named Locations (0/7)

Damage opponents with different types of weapons (0/5)

Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match (0/2)

Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge (0/2)

Compete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion (0/1) - Hard

Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (1)

How to search a chest in different named locations

This one is just what it says, obviously and I think you won't have to worry about it too much unless you always land in the same place (I see you, Tilted Towers addicts). But if you choose your landing locations by which way the Battle Bus is going, you should be able to complete this one organically over the week.

How to damage opponents with different types of weapons

This challenge will require a little more focus because most of the time, while looting, people often trade up to better weapons as they find them. Instead, look for the weapon type your most comfortable with, grab the grey version when you find it to get it out of the way and concentrate on shooting other players before you switch weapons. Note that it only says you have to damage opponents, not eliminate them, so getting a couple shots in with the weapon is good enough.

Epic Games

How to eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields

We've seen this type of challenge before and it's nice that you can go to either location. But be aware that these areas will be crowded and likely dangerous early on because everyone will be dropping there to complete the challenge. It also means you'll have people to shoot at, so that's a plus. One other thing to keep in mind is that you could also combine it with the next challenge in the list.

How to do stage 1: visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match

If you chose to hit Snobby Shores to take people out in the previous challenge (and survived), just head to Pleasant Park to kill two birds with one stone. We won't know until Thursday morning where the rest of the stages are located, but make sure to check back here for any changes.

How to play the sheet music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge

We had a similar challenge back in a season 6 challenge list, but the locations were Pleasant Park and Retail Row. This one is tough to predict because I'm not sure the sheet music will be the same, nor do I know if the pianos will change locations once the list updates. Once we find out, I'll have maps for both Thursday morning.

How to compete in a dance off at an abandoned mansion

This challenge leaves a lot of questions as well. Does this mean we'll need to have a dance off with a teammate or an opponent? Is the abandoned mansion the one south of Lonely Lodge or somewhere else? Will there be a new dance floor? This is another one where we'll have to wait until Thursday morning to find out.

How to eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away

This one seems too easy and gives me the most reason to think it might change at post time. If not, you only need to eliminate one person, so I would choose one of the large group game modes, get out your sniper rifle and start picking people off once the storm closes to the last circle. After a few tries you should be able to get it done quickly.