Fortnite season 6, week 4 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

Every week, we prep a Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges post before the challenges are formally revealed, as dataminers are usually able to sift through the game code early and -- until now -- are often accurate when the Battle Pass challenges officially go live.

This week was a little different.

Whatever the reason, the strange challenges that were reported on earlier in the week had a lot of errors, so we waited to release our thorough how-to guide later in the day. Here are the confirmed challenges for Fortnite season 6, week 4, and how to complete them.

Jason Parker/CNET

Free

Use a Port-a-Fort or Port-a-Fortress in different matches (0/5)

Search an ammo box in different named locations (0/7)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (0/3) - Hard

Battle Pass

Land at Greasy Grove (0/1)

Dance on top of a clock tower (0/1)

Get a score of three or more at different shooting galleries (0/5) - Hard

Eliminate opponents near any of the corrupted areas (0/3) - Hard

Use a Port-a-Fort or Port-a-Fortress in different matches



This challenge is obviously going to heavily rely on whether you can find the Port-a structures to begin with. But when you do, recognize that you're supposed to deploy these in different matches so only your first structure counts towards the challenge.

How to search an ammo box in different named locations

You can find ammo boxes in nearly every structure, so it shouldn't be too hard to complete this one. You have to find them in seven different locations though, so unless you're really efficient, it might take you a few games to complete this challenge.

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches

This is a very interesting challenge that will be hard to complete, or at least very dangerous. While there are doorbells at most of the houses around the map, the catch with this challenge is there has to be an opponent inside in order to complete the goal. You'll basically have to listen for footsteps then run out and ring the doorbell, which will probably start a fight to the finish. Doorbells can be found at any house, but remember you'll want to drop into named areas that are popular to increase the chance of people being there.

Here's where you can find doorbells around the island (note that I circled the named locations that are filled with houses):

Jason Parker/CNET

How to land at Greasy Grove

This challenge is pretty easy except for the fact that everyone will be doing it. Just drop into Greasy Grove and you're done. To avoid too many opponents, I would suggest either waiting a couple of days for the excitement to wear down or dropping in during a 50 vs. 50 match.

How to dance on top of a clock tower

There is only one clock tower on the island and it's right in the middle of the busiest area: Tilted Towers. But this staged quest will have you go to a total of three locations to get your dance on. With all the people already going to Tilted Towers every game, going to the clock tower will create total chaos in the area -- especially in the first couple of days. Wait a few days before attempting it to minimize the number of people you compete against. The final two locations are the giant porcelain throne near Flush Factory and the big pink tree at Lucky Landings.

Here are all three locations on the map:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to get a score of three or more at different shooting galleries

Here's a fun new challenge that's different than what we've seen before. With this challenge, you'll want to drop to locations with shooting galleries, step on a gray plate, then shoot targets as they pop up randomly in front of you. It's pretty easy to complete as long as you know where to go, so here's a map with all the shooting galleries:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to eliminate opponents near any of the corrupted areas

For this challenge you can land in any of the seven darkened areas on the map where Kevin the Cube printed his runes. You might want to get this one out of the way early while people are landing in these locations to complete the challenge. If you wait too long, you might have problems finding players to eliminate once the excitement has died down.