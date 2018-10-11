Fortnite season 6, week 3 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

After last week's rather unimaginative set of Fortnite: Battle Royale challenges (go here if you're not done with week 2), Epic Games has thankfully decided to throw us a few curve balls to make things interesting for week 3. As always, you'll want to grind through the challenges to upgrade your Battle Pass tier by tier to get more of the season 6 loot.

What's interesting this week is a couple of the challenges are ones we have never seen before. But like always, since these are leaked challenges, Epic could change any of these at the last minute. Check back here Thursday morning to get more info and tips for how to get through them all as quick as possible.

Here are this week's challenges:

Free

Revive a player in different matches (0/5)

Stage 1: Search a chest in Lonely Lodge (0/1)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside (0/5) - Hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Visit Risky Reels and Wailing Woods in a single match (0/2)

Hit a player with a tomato 20m away or more (0/1000)

Shoot 3 targets at different shooting galleries (0/5) Hard

Eliminate an opponent in different matches (0/10) Hard

Revive a player in different matches

Obviously, for this one you'll want to play multiplayer games or even 50 vs. 50 mode to have the most opportunity for reviving teammates. But recognize that you only get credit for revives in different matches, so only your first revive counts towards the goal.

Stage 1: Search a chest in Lonely Lodge

Ah yes, the fun staged challenges continue. The thing to know here is that when these challenges go live, everyone is going to be dropping into Lonely Lodge to complete them, so you might wait a day or two just so you don't have as much competition at that location. From there, you'll just want to follow the directions to the next locations in your challenge list.

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside

This challenge is definitely new to Fortnite and is a mystery because we've never had the opportunity to ring doorbells before. I really like how it's required that an opponent has to be there because it turns it into the video game world's most violent game of "doorbell ditch." It will be interesting to see how Epic makes the doorbell aspect of it work, but it seems likely it will be at the houses with Halloween decorations because 'tis the season.

Stage 1: Visit Risky Reels and Wailing Woods in a single match

This should be interesting. So we have another staged quest series, but this time you have to presumably visit two locations in a single match for each stage. Obviously it's going to matter which way the battle bus is going in your particular match, but the safest way to get through these quickly might be doing 50 vs. 50 so you don't have to worry about opponents taking you out. You could conceivably get through more stages than one in a match if your lucky, but you'll have to be quick.

Jason Parker/CNET

Hit a player with a tomato from 20m away or more

Here's another new one and it promises to be pretty hard if by "player" they mean opponent. If it means you can hit your teammates, you'll probably be able to team up together to get through it much more quickly. It seems likely this is the case because the required goal of 1,000 seems to be a pretty big number (1,000 hits? 1,000 meters of hits? 1,000 points of "tomato damage?"), and opposing players probably won't be too happy about being hit with tomatoes (especially while holding a gun).

Shoot three targets at different shooting galleries

For this challenge you'll need to head to shooting galleries and hit three targets each. It might take a few matches to get it done because you have to repeat the task five times before you'll reach the goal.

Eliminate an opponent in different matches

While this particular challenge is listed as a hard challenge, it probably will be pretty easy to complete organically as you play through the week. Sure, you might not get a kill in some matches, but if you're good with a gun, you should have little trouble finishing it in around 10 matches. I suggest not worrying about it and letting it happen over time.