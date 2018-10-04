Fortnite season 6, week 2 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale season 6 is in its second week and we haven't seen a list of challenges this easy since we started writing guides for Fortnite. The reason? Most of the challenges this week have you shooting enemies with various weapons and there is no scavenger hunt-like "search between x, y, and z" challenge to make things interesting. With that said, you're going to want to fly through them anyway to level up your Battle Pass so we'll try to make it as easy as possible.

As always, Epic Games may tweak these challenges at launch time (Thursday at 1:00 a.m. PST), but here is what's on tap for week 2:

Free

Visit all of the Corrupted Areas (0/7)

Use a Shadow Stone in different matches (0/3)

Stage 1: Deal damage with standard Assault Rifles to opponents (0/200) - Hard

Battle Pass

Eliminate an opponent at least 50M away (0/1)

Deal damage with pistols to opponents (0/500)

SMG eliminations (0/3) - Hard

Stage 1: Deal damage with Hunting Rifles to opponents (0/200)

Visit all of the corrupted areas:

The corrupted areas are the dark swaths on the map where Kevin the cube printed his runes before landing at Loot Lake at the end of season 5. They're visible on the in-game map, but here's a map where they're all marked clearly:

Jason Parker/CNET

Use a Shadow Stone in different matches

The Shadow Stones that turn you into a wraith-like ghost have been giving Epic some problems judging by how they've been pulled, then re-added to the game a couple of times already in season 6. Here's hoping the company has ironed out the bugs now that they're part of a challenge. Use the same map above for this challenge, because Shadow Stones only show up in corrupted areas.

Stage 1: Deal damage with standard assault rifles to opponents

The staged quests keep on coming in season 6 and there are actually two of them this week, both of which have to do with shooting different types of weapons. There's no trick here but to use the weapon listed, get approximately two kills and follow directions for the next stage.

Eliminate an opponent at least 50M away

This one will be pretty easy for most players and you'll probably be able to get it in your first couple games once you focus on the challenge. 50 meters is not as far as you might think, so you'll be able to complete it with any assault rifle or sniper. Even a well placed rocket will do the trick.

Deal damage with pistols to opponents

This one will be a little harder because pistols are generally harder to work with than other weapons. The bright side is that you don't need to kill opponents; you only need to deal damage. This means that even if you only manage to get a few shots in, it will still count towards the goal of 500 points.

SMG eliminations

Ever since roughly the middle of season 5, SMGs have become a great short to midrange weapon and there are a lot of variations to choose from. This is a challenge that you'll likely complete over the week without trying, but just in case, you should focus on using your SMGs to get the job done.

Stage 1: Deal damage with hunting rifles to opponents

Just like the staged quest above, you'll want to start with the weapons listed -- in this case Hunting Rifles -- then move on once you've completed the stage.