Fortnite season 6 is coming Thursday: Here's what we know so far

The official launch date for Fortnite Season 6 is Thursday, September 27, but at this point we only have a few bits of info for what's actually coming to the game. Epic Games posted a season 6 teaser images to Twitter on Monday and Tuesday and some early patch notes that detail various upcoming audio enhancements to the game. But their silence outside of that has spurred endless speculation from fans wondering what the next season has in store. None of this speculation is concrete, aside from it being safe to assume something is happening with Loot Lake's gelatinous jumping surface.

Season 6's teaser tweets

Here's what Epic Games released as its first teaser Monday on Twitter:

And here is what the company posted Tuesday:

From the first image we can tell that's definitely a llama, Epic's unofficial mascot for the game, and from the text posted, we it's now some kind of DJ and it seems to be inside the fabled Fortnite cube. There's a potential this DJ llama could be a new skin applied to to the in-game llama model, but we don't yet know for sure.

The second tweet has the same purple cube background as the first, but this time shows a masked hero that looks like it has some kind of wild west theme. The text says "saddle up!" which might mean horses are being added into Fortnite's small selection of vehicles, but that could be a stretch. Epic will likely post more teasers (that are hopefully less vague) in the next couple days leading up to the start of season 6, so check back here for more clues daily.

Season 6's patch notes

The v6.0 patch notes released Friday do give us some idea of changes to Fortnite's audio, but not much beyond that. From the notes, footstep sounds will make it easier to differentiate when people are above or below you. Epic says you'll also be able to pinpoint where they're coming from more easily even when there's gunfire and other sounds nearby.

The company is also working on making it easier to figure out where people are flying with gliders, with sounds it describes as a "car passing by" effect. You'll also be able to hear when someones glider opens or closes from further away, giving you greater environmental awareness. Grenades and missile weapons will have unique and pronounced sounds so you can tell what's flying in your vicinity.

All of these tweaks are welcome, but any more significant gameplay changes, or updates to the game's map and environment, are still . Check back here as we hear more clues from Epic in the coming days as well get ready for season 6.

