Fortnite Season 5, week 6 challenges and how to complete them

Every week Epic Games releases new challenges to complete in Fortnite: Battle Royale to boost your experience points. Those experience points will level up your all-important Battle Pass. The more you level up through the Battle Pass' tiered reward system, the more items and gear you'll unlock, including new emotes, dance moves, gliders and more. Some of these challenges can be quite a bit more difficult than just grabbing chests at named locations, so I've put together a guide for getting through them as fast as possible.

If you're still not finished with last week's challenges, read my guide here.

Without further ado, here are the challenges for this week.

Free Challenges

Deal headshot damage to opponents (0/500)

Harvest building resources with a pickaxe (0/3000)

Search where the stone heads are looking - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges

Search chests in Lonely Lodge (0/7)

Complete timed trials (0/5)

Minigun or light machine gun eliminations (0/2) - Hard

Eliminate opponents in Tilted Towers (0/3) - Hard

How to deal headshot damage

If you're good with a sniper rifle, this one is going to be easy, but note that a sniper rifle is not required. If you have reasonably good aim with any of Fortnite's weapons, you should be able to get through this one pretty quickly (at least after a few games).

Try playing 50 vs. 50 mode for this challenge because you can gear up in relative safety, then when the last circle closes in, you can hang back and snipe opponents who are on top of structures while their attention is on your teammates in front of them.

Now Playing: Watch this: Fortnite makes its Android debut exclusively on Samsung...

How to harvest building resources with a pickaxe

This one should be breeze for everyone, but it might take a few games. 50 vs 50 is ideal for safety, but your main goal is to hit up a resource-heavy area. Even if you're playing a solo game, your best bet is to drop in to Dusty Divot for the large trees (wood), any areas with concentrated rock formations (stone) or you can hit Junk Junction or the smaller junk car area just south of Paradise Palms for stacks of cars (metal). It might take a few games, but if you focus on gathering, you'll get it pretty quickly.

How to search where the stone heads are looking

This is a challenge that might take players some time if you went around to all the stone heads to triangulate which way they're pointing, but I did some digging and have a map for you right here:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

The Battle Star, which gives you automatic experience points for your Battle Pass, is likely placed around Salty Springs.

How to search chests in Lonely Lodge

This one is pretty self-explanatory, but you'll obviously want to go to all the locations you've seen chests before. The Lodge itself will often have chests on the second floor, but you'll have to listen for the "chest music" to discover chests hidden behind walls and in attics. The cabins just south of the lodge are also promising locations, and don't forget you can grab chests at the watch tower further south from the lodge.

As always, there is no guarantee all the chests will spawn in their usual locations, so you might need a couple games before you get all seven.

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

How to complete timed trials

For this one you'll need to head to the track north of Paradise Palms and find yourself an All Terrain Kart (ATK) to race a few laps. Like a few of the other challenges this week, 50 vs 50 is probably the best game mode for this challenge because, if you're lucky, the track will be on the friendly side of the map where you won't have to worry about getting killed.

How to get eliminations with miniguns and LMGs

This one could have been much harder if you had to kill more opponents, but fortunately you only have to kill two people to complete the challenge. With that said, the hardest part may be actually finding one of these heavy weapons.

For this reason, the best way to do this challenge will be to get kills whenever you get the opportunity. In other words, no matter the game mode, if you find either of these weapons, you should make it your immediate goal to complete this challenge as soon as possible.

How to get eliminations in Tilted Towers

If you don't already know, Tilted Towers is among the most popular places to land in Fortnite, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding people to shoot when you get there. Fortunately, you don't have to complete the challenge in a single game so you can drop in as many times as it takes to get three kills.

Alternatively, you could start by going to Shifty Shafts to the south or the soccer field to the west to gear up before you make your attack on Tilted Towers so you're a little more prepared. As always, all bets are off when it's the most popular landing spot in the game, but either way, it won't take too long to complete this challenge.

