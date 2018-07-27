Fortnite season 5, week 3 challenges and how to complete them

After kicking off the week with Fortnite's one-year birthday celebration update that included challenges of its own, the season 5, week 3 challenges are finally live. At last, it's time to start battling your way to a higher tier (and greater rewards) on the Battle Pass. A few of the challenges are pretty self-explanatory, but a couple of them will take a little more work... unless you know where to go.

Let's check out what's on tap this week:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

The first challenge is more difficult than it looks if you're not good at actually fighting. Dealing 500 damage to opponents is one thing, but to do it in one match means you'll have to get aggressive. The best way to complete this one is to hit up a popular area like Tilted Towers, grab some guns and do your best to kill two or three players (assuming those players have shields). If you don't pull it off on your first run, rinse and repeat until you get it.

The second challenge is pretty easy as long as you can find a launchpad. For this one, I suggest playing 50 vs. 50 mode because your teammates will be more likely to place them in prominent parts of the map, and using the launchpads will be much easier..

The third challenge: "Follow the treasure map found in Flush Factory," will take a little more work if you want to go it alone, but I can help you skip a few steps.

Here's what the map looks like at Flush Factory:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

If you've played a lot of Fortnite, you'll probably recognize this hill with a house that has a strange wooden platform hanging over the side. But instead of searching the whole map for something that looks like this, just go here:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

The best way to complete this challenge is to fly directly to the hill in any of the game modes (though 50 vs. 50 is probably safest). Look for a patch of dirt that looks like this to find the hidden Battle Star:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Three of the last four challenges are all self explanatory:

Search seven chests in Fatal Fields

Eliminate five opponents in Haunted Hills

Get three explosive weapon eliminations.

It might take a few tries to get that last one but if you find a rocket launcher and build yourself a vantage point, you'll have a much better shot.

Finally, the "Shoot a clay pigeon at different locations" challenge would basically take forever if you didn't know where the clay pigeon shooters are located, but GameSpot made a map that will make it easier:

GameSpot

Once you've completed all the challenges, you should see a big bump in Battle Pass experience. As always, the higher you get in the Battle Pass, the closer you'll get to some of those skins and dance emotes you're chasing. Good luck and happy hunting, fellow Fortnite fans!

