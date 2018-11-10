Fortnite on Xbox One getting mouse and keyboard support

Xbox

Microsoft revealed the timing for mouse and keyboard support for the Xbox One Saturday, announcing that it would launch Wednesday, November 14, among its many other reveals during its X018 event.

Warframe was the first title announced support it, but the biggest game in the world right now is also getting support in the near future. Xbox One owners will soon be able to play Fortnite with a mouse and keyboard, bringing them up to speed with Playstation 4 and PC players.

We also got some more details on Microsoft's official Designed for Xbox devices, which include a Xbox key and dynamic lighting. Razer will be the exclusive partner, with more details coming during CES 2019. That mouse and mechanical keyboard combo will also be wireless.

Microsoft first announced mouse and keyboard support would be coming to the console during an Insider livestream earlier this year. As mentioned during that event, said support is entirely reliant on developers choosing to allow it. Any USB mouse and keyboard will be compatible, but not every game will support alternative controls.

Here's the full list of other confirmed games that will support mouse and keyboard.

November:

Bomber Crew

Deep Rock Galactic

Strange Brigade

Vermintide 2

War Thunder

X-Morph Defense



Later:

Children of Morta

DayZ

Minion Master

Moonlighter

Vigor

Warface

Wargroove



For more details on everything else Microsoft revealed at its X018 event, click here.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far