CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch seems to be happening

The battle royale is getting bigger.

fortnite-stock-image-1

Fortnite appears to have made Nintendo Switch its next target.

 Epic Games

It seems like Fortnite will be parachuting onto Nintendo Switch.

The game was spotted on an E3 list leaked on 4chan and rated by a Korean board on Friday, as noted in a Restera post and reported by Eurogamer.

It seems likely that the full details will be revealed at E3, which runs from June 12-15.

This isn't the first portable option for playing Fortnite, which hit iOS in March and is set for a summer release on Android.

It was also reported this week that PUBG's parent company has hit Fortnite developer Epic Games with a copyright infringement suit in Korea.

Next Article: The mad, twisted tale of the electric scooter craze