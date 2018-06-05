Epic Games

It seems like Fortnite will be parachuting onto the Nintendo Switch.

The game was spotted on an E3 list leaked on 4chan and rated by a Korean board on Friday, as noted in a ResetEra post and reported by Eurogamer.

Update, June 4: GameSpot reports that the game has been rated by South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee as well, adding more fuel to the fire.

It seems likely that the full details will be revealed at E3, which runs from June 12-15.

This isn't the first portable option for playing Fortnite, which hit iOS in March and is set for a summer release on Android.

It was also reported this week that PUBG's parent company has hit Fortnite developer Epic Games with a copyright infringement suit in Korea.

Check out our complete guide to Fortnite for more details on the game being played by everyone from kids to celebrities.

