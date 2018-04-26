Fortnite is now the biggest console free-to-play game of all time

Epic Games

Fortnite is riding the crest of an incredible wave.

It's already winning the Battle Royale war against rival Player Unknown Battlegrounds, but recent info from SuperData research suggests that (in terms of revenue and monthly active players) Fortnite is the biggest free-to-play game on console ever.

Fortnite is the online multiplayer game that's part Hunger Games, part Minecraft. One hundred players drop onto an island and battle it out to be the last man standing. It's available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation and recently made the leap to mobile devices. Fortnite is free-to-play, which means it gives players access to a significant amount of content without payment. Fortnite makes money through micro-transactions which allows you to buy in-game currency for upgrades.

Fortnite's success story is almost overwhelming.

SuperData shows that March was Fortnite's biggest month yet, generating $223 million in revenue, a terrifying 73 percent month-on-month increase. That was partly driven by the hysteria around Drake livestreaming the game on Twitch, but also the game's release on mobile devices.

Fortnite hit the number one spot on iOS in the US in its debut month.

