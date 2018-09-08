Fortnite Monopoly ditches money for weapons and chests

Fortnite fans can show off their love for the game with everything from a unicorn pickaxe to a Cuddle Team Leader mascot head.

Soon, players will be able to drop down from the Battle Bus and onto a version of Monopoly themed after the popular shooting game. The board game from Epic Games and Hasbro is due to hit stores on Oct. 1.

Thrilled to show you the final art and game board for Fortnite Monopoly! It’s so so fun and such a unique spin on the classic game mashed up with last player standing Fortnite. In stores Oct 1st!!! pic.twitter.com/aNqJmvfpb2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2018

Donald Mustard, worldwide creative director of Epic Games, tweeted the first look at the art for the upcoming Fortnite Monopoly game on Thursday.

Every property on the Monopoly board has been replaced with a location from Fortnite Island. Paradise Palms, Dusty Divot, Lazy Link and Tilted Towers are easily identified in the new Monopoly game.

The game also includes chests, traps and storm cards.

Instead of the usual Monopoly player tokens, gamers can play as Skull Trooper, Nevermore and Omega, just to name a few.

While the classic Go, Jail and Free Parking squares remain the same in the Fortnite board version of Monopoly -- the biggest change is there's no money.

Instead of cash, the game will use hit points like in the video game, IGN reports. It isn't the first Monopoly set to tweak the money element of of the game, but it does theme the game a bit closer to how the battle royale shooting game plays out.

In another change, one die will be used for movement while the second will be for actions such as healing with a Bandage, shooting another player with Cross Hairs, building a wall for protection or deploying a Boogie Bomb to target other players.

We've out reached out to Hasbro for more on the set.