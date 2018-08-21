Fortnite may head to Apple TV

Apple TV is one of the few platforms left that insanely popular battle royale game Fortnite hasn't yet conquered. But it might be landing on there, if the reference to "TV OS" found in the game's code presages support.

Fortnite leaker Storm posted a screenshot on Twitter showing the reference buried in the text translation of the hexadecimal code.

#fortnite Fortnite is coming to Apple tvs. tvOS a Apple tv operating system has been found in the files. pic.twitter.com/QBBojQI0SX — Storm - Fortnite Leaks (@StormLeaks) August 21, 2018

And no, you probably won't have to play via the remote; you can connect a controller to Apple TV. Given that the Android version debuted in conjunction with Samsung's launch of the Galaxy Note 9, it's possible that it could debut in September during Apple's annual hardware announcements.