Fortnite made over $300M in May, but could finally be slowing down

Epic Games

Fortnite made $318 million in revenue across all platforms in May, according to research firm SuperData. That's an impressive amount of cash for a game that's free to download, with in-game purchases.

This is a new monthly high compared to April's previous record of $296 million, but SuperData notes that growth may be slowing down. It reports that the majority of growth came from the console versions, with PC and mobile coming in flat compared to April.

Fortnite launched on the Nintendo Switch on June 12, too, which could mean another big month for revenue.

Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, said that it was planning an Android version of the game for release later this summer. (Note that early links to Fortnite for Android may be scams.)

SuperData also notes that Pokemon Go made a resurgence in May, while Star Wars Battlefront II's new microtransactions aren't performing well.