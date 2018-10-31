Fortnite's Fortnitemares event is coming to an end Sunday

Epic Games

Many Fortnite: Battle Royale fans will remember the live rocket event that occurred just once, during which players in the game at a specific time were treated to a mysterious rocket launch that introduced a number of changes to Fortnite's map and gameplay. In a similar vein, to close out its ongoing Fortnitemares Halloween event, Epic Games has announced another live event is on the way and it's coming this Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT.

Here's the official announcement:

Fortnitemares in Battle Royale ends on Sunday, November 4 at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. Finish your Fortnitemares Challenges by then to unlock the Dark Engine Glider. Login early and be in-match to witness the one-time event which starts at 1pm ET/ 6pm UTC. pic.twitter.com/6lBVC4REyS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 31, 2018

It's scheduled to occur just after Fortnitemares ends, and nobody (except Epic) knows what's in store for the game afterward. The only thing we know for sure is that if you're a diehard Fortnite fan, you'll want to be in a match during that time Sunday.

How to take part

Obviously you're going to want to be in the game, but it's also wise to be prepared so you have the best chance to see everything that goes down. Make sure to power up your device well beforehand and install whatever updates the games needs (especially true for mobile devices) so you're ready to go. To be safe, you might want to start matchmaking about 5-10 minutes before to make sure you're in the game on time.

Epic Games

One thing we discovered during the rocket event is that some players might go rogue and take the opportunity to kill people trying to catch the event. Epic hasn't said specifically where you should be, but given that their inclusion in Fortnite's recent spooky changes, there's a chance it occurs near the floating island and the giant purple cube.

So with that in mind, instead of landing directly on the island, pick a nearby hill with a good vantage point. The more people that land with you, the greater the odds of foul play and griefers, so look for a remote location for you and your teammates.

As far as which game mode to select, you're probably better off in a team-based mode. In solo mode, you could be swiftly killed and not be able to watch the action. But in a team game like squads or 50 vs 50, if you die, you'll be able to hunker down with your teammates. If all else fails, you can watch all the action afterwards in the in-game theater mode. We're planning to try to do both just to catch it from every angle (and bring you all the updates come Sunday).

If all goes well and players stay relatively polite, you should be in for one heck of a show as we find out the next chapter of Fortnite: Battle Royale.