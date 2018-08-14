Fortnite fans, you can interview for a job while you play

Dare.Win

If you're constantly playing Fortnite while chatting with friends, you might just get this internship.

European entertainment agency Dare.Win is looking for a creative team for a six-month internship in Paris. And it's holding interviews for the position over games of Fortnite, the massively popular battle royale game.

"If you're interested, add @DarewinFr on PSN and we'll schedule a game together," Dare.Win's job ad said. Successful candidates will create content for brands like Spotify, PlayStation, Bacardi and YouTube.

Dare.Win told Ad Age it chose Fortnite because the game is free to play, plus PlayStation is a new client of the agency. The interviewers reportedly ask candidates job-related questions during their game and the candidate's Fortnite skills won't matter much to the team.

If you don't happen to play Fortnite, you can also email them at IDontPlayFortnite@darewin.fr.

For those of you who've been living under a rock and don't know about the game, Fortnite: Battle Royale drops 100 players on an island, where they then scavenge for weapons, team up and battle it out until only one player is left standing.

The game is available for PCs and video game consoles, as well as mobile devices. It's rolling out to Android devices this week after a brief exclusive on Samsung Galaxy devices. You can check here to see the list of phones that support Fortnite.

Dare.Win and Epic Games didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.