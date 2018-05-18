CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite drops on Android phones this summer

iOS players have had a few months to brush up their Fortnite skills.

The battle royal game has been immensely popular on PC, consoles and mobile.

No need to be jealous of iOS anymore, Fortnite is coming to Android.

Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, said it's targeting a summer release for its Android app. The company didn't share a specific date and told CNET it didn't have any more details to share at this time.

The crazy popular survival game has been on PC and consoles since 2017, and made its mobile debut on iOS this March. Now with Android support, potentially millions of people can get their Fortnite fix while on the go.

Analysts estimate that Fortnite Mobile earned $25 million in its first month on iOS.

