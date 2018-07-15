Epic Games planned a number of real-world crossovers with Fortnite leading up to its fifth-season launch last week, but the game made an unplanned appearance during Sunday's World Cup final.

During the final between France and Croatia, France's Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty goal and celebrated by dropping Fortnite's "Do The L" emote dance right on the field. The dance is one of many options players can use in the battle royale game to celebrate eliminating another opponent on the battlefield.

During Sunday's big game, Griezmann made an L-shaped hand gesture, put it on his forehead and then trotted side to side along Croatia's goal line. France beat Croatia 4-2.

Handball. Penalty kick. Fortnite dance for the whole world to see. Griezmann is having himself a match pic.twitter.com/zM40nJGMK9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 15, 2018

Reactions, along with explanations of the dance, immediately hit Twitter.

A penalty kick goal and a Fortnite dance ... Its a 2018 type of game 🤷🏻‍♂️ #CRO #FRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VF3CwjfLEo — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) July 15, 2018

GOAL FRANCE! Griezmann doesn't miss those!

Bring on the Fortnite style celebration and #FRA go into the lead again via a VAR assist. #WorldCupfinalhttps://t.co/YLBAygBSk0 — Belfast Telegraph Sport (@BelTel_Sport) July 15, 2018

Dude just did a dance from Fortnite after scoring a goal in the world cup final #fra #FrancevsCroatia #nerd — Matthew_Sweeney (@IM__A__RADICAL) July 15, 2018

Griezmann doing the Fortnite L celebration in a World Cup final is the most disgusting thing you’ll ever see. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) July 15, 2018

It's also not the first time Griezmann danced this Fortnite jig, as seen in this YouTube video from April.

Or other Fortnite dances, as seen in this video starting at around the 6:35 mark.

