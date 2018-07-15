Epic Games planned a number of real-world crossovers with Fortnite leading up to its fifth-season launch last week, but the game made an unplanned appearance during Sunday's World Cup final.
During the final between France and Croatia, France's Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty goal and celebrated by dropping Fortnite's "Do The L" emote dance right on the field. The dance is one of many options players can use in the battle royale game to celebrate eliminating another opponent on the battlefield.
During Sunday's big game, Griezmann made an L-shaped hand gesture, put it on his forehead and then trotted side to side along Croatia's goal line. France beat Croatia 4-2.
Reactions, along with explanations of the dance, immediately hit Twitter.
It's also not the first time Griezmann danced this Fortnite jig, as seen in this YouTube video from April.
Or other Fortnite dances, as seen in this video starting at around the 6:35 mark.
To learn even more about Fortnite, check out our explainer here.
And here is CBS Sports' report about the Fortnite moment.
Discuss: Fortnite L dance excites fans during World Cup 2018 final
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.