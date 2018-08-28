Fortnite 5.30 update debuts Shockwave grenade, brings back Solid Gold mode

Epic Games clearly knows how to keep players coming back to Fortnite: Battle Royale, with regular content updates and strange in-game occurrences. This week is no different, with a new game-changing Shockwave grenade and the return of a limited-time game mode called Solid Gold LTM. The cooperative Save the World also got a some love with a new character subclass you can play and a new horde challenge.

Much of the Fortnite community is still trying to figure out what's happening in the game world as season 5 draws to a close (and wondering where exactly the giant purple cube might end up). But the weekly updates remind us there's still reasons to keep dropping in to try to be the last person standing. So, what's the latest that's going to draw Fortnite fans back into the game?

Shockwave grenade

Not to be confused with the concussion grenade that's been in the game for a long while, this new grenade is much more powerful, and will launch you, your teammates and your enemies great distances without taking fall damage. This means you can use it to send yourself or your teammates flying toward the center of the storm with a well-placed throw.

But it's also so powerful that it can send your enemies flying through walls. They won't take damage upon hitting the ground, but it's still easy to imagine how this new item will be able to change the battle on a dime.

Solid Gold LTM (limited time mode)

This is a game mode we've seen before, but it's a fan favorite for obvious reasons. In most game modes, you drop in and search for the best gear you can find, hoping to have at least a couple of good weapons. But in Solid Gold LTM, every weapon -- whether it's in a chest, on the ground or elsewhere -- is going to be the legendary version. Of course, this also means your opponents will have the best of the best weapons, but from past experience, we already know it makes for some exciting matches.

Save the World gets a new subclass, horde challenges

Epic Games continues to make the PVE side of the game better with new challenges and items that help you ward off the zombie hordes. A new hero called the Mythic Bladestorm Enforcer Ninja will become available starting Wednesday, Aug. 29, bringing a slick new look and a new Bladestorm subclass with special abilities of its own.

Its signature ability is called the Kunai Storm, an attack where your character performs a backflip and throws 15 pointed knives downwards. There are also perks you can unlock that go along with the ability, making it stronger and more deadly.

There's also a new horde challenge this week, in which traps won't trigger during the fight. With no traps, it means you'll have to come ready with plenty of ammo and your fort building skills better be spot on if you're going to survive.

