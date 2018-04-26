Fornite's highly anticipated meteor shower has begun

GameSpot

The rumored event Epic Games has in store for Fortnite players has finally begun.

Earlier this month, a mysterious meteor appeared up in the sky as part of the scenery in the game's battle royale mode, but aside from rumors on Reddit and Twitter that it would eventually take out a popular landing location (Tilted Towers) nobody really knew what might happen.

A staggeringly popular co-op survival shooter for PC and console, Fortnite has you building structures to survive against zombies. That is, it was, until developer Epic Games decided to add a battle royale mode (a la PUBG) in which 100 players duke it out on an island until one person is left standing, victorious. That decision turned a relatively unknown title into the most popular game in the world virtually overnight -- and it's thanks to Epic's aggressive updates that the game continues to top the charts. You can even play Fortnite on iPhone.

But now, reports are coming in that players are beginning to see actual meteors hit the ground in various places across the map and they're posting their videos online. What might be more of a surprise is that the meteors are destructive to both structures and players.

What does it mean for the game? Nobody knows at this point, but the increased meteor activity is likely only a taste of what we'll see in the coming days, and -- if you're like me -- you can't wait to see how it affects the game.

Check out some of the videos players have posted to Twitter so far: