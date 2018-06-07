Forget AirPower, meet Ortek's Wireless Charging Receiver for AirPods

Aloysius Low/CNET

With Apple's AirPower still very much missing in action, those looking to wirelessly charge their AirPods can look to Ortek's aptly named Wireless Charging Receiver for AirPods APR-100.

Resembling the old iPhone docks, the APR-100 plugs into the AirPods case's Lightning port and acts as a receiver for Qi charging. It does increase the size of the AirPod case by a bit, which may not be as aesthetically appealing.

The $30 Ortek dock will come with safety features, such as a thermal shutdown and over-current protection, so you won't accidentally melt your $159 AirPods. It will take about 1.5 hours to fully charge the case (as well as your AirPods). You will be able to get it worldwide through distributors soon.

