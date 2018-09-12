Follow the new iPhone reveal along with CNET on social media

Apple season has arrived, and Wednesday morning we'll all be watching as new iPhones, new Apple Watches and maybe other hardware are revealed to the public and press. The event itself begins at at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, but you can watch CNET's livestream coverage of the announcement starting at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT here. That same show will also be available on Facebook Live, YouTube and Periscope, if those are your platforms of choice.
For the latest in the moment-to-moment reactions and analysis, you can follow the two main CNET teams covering Apple on Twitter via their accounts below.
On-site in Cupertino:
And anchoring our San Francisco video simulcast with real-time coverage and analysis:
Then on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, Guglielmo and Hand Orellana will lead an AMA on r/IAMA about everything Apple revealed, what they thought after their first look at the hardware, what the announcements mean for the future of Apple and the tech industry and anything else that pops up in the conversation. You'll be able to join the conversation on the front page of IAMA.
And remember to also follow CNET itself on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for everything Apple and beyond once the event is over.
