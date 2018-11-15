Foldable phones have nothing on Detective Pikachu

Are foldable phones a thing now? We don't know, but Jeff goes head-to-head with this week's guest Bridget Carey arguing about that and a lot more on this week's Nope, Sorry.

This week's topics include:

Are foldable phones the future or a gimmick?



Should you be more excited for Toy Story 4 Detective Pikachu

What's the best video game-to-movie adaptation?

If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.