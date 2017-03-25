Florida beats Wisconsin at the buzzer and Twitter's still buzzing

There's nothing like a buzzer-beating basket in overtime to end an NCAA tournament game.

If you're on the winning side, as the Florida Gators were Friday night, it's ice cream and unicorns and everything good rolled up into one.

If you're on the losing side, as the Wisconsin Badgers were, well ... let's just say Minnesota should be real nice to its neighboring state over the next couple of days. People there might be a little depressed.

Twitter users, naturally, had reactions.

No question, Wisconsin fought hard and should be proud.

But now to the real question: how's your bracket?

