If you stopped by Molly Malone's in Los Angeles in the mid-'90s, there's a good chance you heard a rousing mix of poetry, Celtic instruments and punk rock played by the band that would become Flogging Molly, whose name pays homage to the pub that hosted their weekly set.
Twenty-one years after the band's first record came out, Flogging Molly is still making music and touring. This week they bring their Irish rock swagger to South America as part of their Life Is Good tour.
But before the band left the States, Flogging Molly members Dave King, Matt Hensley and Dennis Casey swung by the Xfinity CNET Smart Home in San Francisco and played a mini-concert in the living room. They also talked about touring, Joey Ramone, Joe Strummer and the beauty of the Irish coast.
Their visit marked the inaugural performance of CNET Smart Home Sessions, which will feature artists performing in the cozy confines of our Smart Home as part of CNET's Guide to Smart Living.
Our interview with the trio from Flogging Molly:
Flogging Molly performs The Hand Of John L. Sullivan:
Flogging Molly plays Life Is Good:
If I Ever Leave This World Alive by Flogging Molly:
Discuss: Flogging Molly rocks inaugural CNET Smart Home Sessions concert
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.