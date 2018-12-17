Fitbit Versa and Ionic 3.0 software update adds more on-wrist fitness tracking

Josh Miller/CNET

The end of 2018 looks like the time for major fitness watches to get key updates before those New Year resolutions hit. First came the Apple Watch S4's awaited EKG feature. And now, Fitbit just dropped its new 3.0 software update for its Versa and Ionic watches. The update may not be as dramatic, but it adds some overdue extras.

The new update, hitting today, promises added information to the Versa and Ionic on-watch fitness dashboards. Water and weight logging are added, plus extra sleep, heart rate and exercise detail. Fitbit's also adding more exercise goals to workouts.

Couch to 5K, Genius Wrist and MySwimPro are a handful of new apps arriving in Fitbit's App Gallery, and others announced for early 2019 include FitBark, Gold's AMP for Fitbit, MindBody, Noonlight and TRX. The update also adds tracking for skateboarding, skiing and snowboarding.

Fitbit's Sleep Score beta for deeper sleep analysis recently became available as well for Fitbit Charge 3, Ionic and Versa owners, too. It won't come out of beta and become an everyday feature until at least 2019, however.