Fitbit Charge 3 may bring welcome changes like a touchscreen, waterproofing

If you were a fan of the Fitbit Charge 2 from 2016, an updated version may be right around the corner.

Details about the rumored Fitbit Charge 3 have been shared by Android Authority. From the looks of it, the Charge 3 may pick up where the Charge 2 left off, adding upgrades like an easier to navigate touchscreen and water resistance up to 50 meters of depth.

Although there are plenty of smartwatches (like the Apple Watch) that can do more than the Fitbit Charge series, Fitbit's wearable is a good option for people who mainly want a fitness tracker at an affordable price -- the Fitbit Charge 2 retails at $150/£130/AU$250.

But the Fitbit Charge 3 may do more than just track your heart rate. According to the leak the Charge 3 may come with Quick Reply (like the Fitbit Versa), allowing you to send quick responses when someone texts or calls you.

There may also be a special edition of the Fitbit Charge 3 that comes with an NFC chip, according to Android Authority. This would allow you to make wireless payments via Fitbit Pay.

Until Fitbit officially announces the Charge 3, these details should be taken with a grain of salt. Fitbit told CNET that it has no news to share at this time.