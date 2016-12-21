Fitbit Charge 2 software update adds workout pausing, do-not-disturb mode and more

Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Fitbit on Wednesday announced a software update for its flagship Charge 2 fitness tracker. The update addresses numerous complaints users had with the device, specifically those with workout modes.

User will now have the ability to pause and resume workouts. The update also adds a Do Not Disturb mode that will disable notifications when enabled. Other changes include a new heart rate zone indicator during workouts, vibration feedback during the guided breathing sessions, an on-device battery life indicator, and a new clock face.

The update is rolling out now. You can view the full changelog below: