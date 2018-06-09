Get ready for yet another trailer that gives away the ending. It's the new promo for First Man, the true-life story of NASA's Apollo 11 mission to the moon from Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

The trailer suggests Chazelle once again combines beautiful visuals with a tale of ambition and obsession. Following astronaut adventures like The Right Stuff and Hidden Figures, First Man focuses on Neil Armstrong and his spacefaring buddies at NASA during the Apollo moonshot missions of the late 1960s.

Ryan Gosling plays Armstrong with a cropped haircut and intense frown, while Claire Foy is the obligatory worried wife. Kyle Chandler, Jason Clarke and Jon Bernthal wear '60s suits to draw on chalkboards.

First Man blasts off in October 2018.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.