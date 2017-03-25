First look at 'Twin Peaks' cast, plus more clues

Entertainment Weekly

Dying to see Agent Cooper pontificate about murder and mayhem over a cup of Joe and a slice of cherry pie in the upcoming "Twin Peaks" revival?

Luckily for you, Entertainment Weekly magazine is not only revealing the first look at the "Twin Peaks" cast, on its March 31 cover, it's also talked with actors Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Peggy Lipton, Everett McGill and Wendy Robie about their roles in the unusual murder mystery that originally debuted on ABC in 1990.

The revival comes to Showtime with a two-hour premiere May 21. (Disclosure: Showtime is owned by CBS, which is also the parent company of CNET.)

"We get to come back more grown up, with a level of wisdom we didn't have," Fenn says in a promo video posted March 23.

"It's been a number of years, and we're all different," MacLachlan says in the video. "So you bring those world experiences with you into the creation of the characters."

Entertainment Weekly also offers up a slideshow of the "Twin Peaks" revival that includes David Lynch directing as well as waitresses Shelly Johnson (Madchen Amick) and Norma Jennings (Lipton) back at the Double R Diner. But even more exciting is David Duchovny reprising his role as FBI agent Denise Bryson.

There's also a shot of Lynch returning in front of the camera as hard-of-hearing FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole.

Lucy (Kimmy Robertson), the police station receptionist, and the Don Knotts-esque Deputy Andy (Harry Goaz) also return to "Twin Peaks" -- but are they still a quirky couple or just friendly co-workers?

Deputy Hawk (Michael Horse) comes back to the police station with probably a lot more insight regarding the ancient myths surrounding the Black Lodge.

In another promo video, posted March 24, MacLachlan opens up about playing Cooper and explains why the role remains his favorite.

MacLachlan, Fenn, Lipton, Sheryl Lee and James Marshall discuss how some things have changed in the revival, in the March 23 video.

If fans want to stroll down memory lane, MacLachlan, Fenn, Robie and McGill talk about their favorite episodes in yet another video posted March 24.

And in a video posted Saturday, new cast member Laura Dern lists some of the many interesting unanswered questions left over from the original series, just to remind us that answers may be revealed in the revival.

