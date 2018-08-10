CNET también está disponible en español.

First image of BlackBerry Key2 LE surfaces

Our first look at the low-end successor to the Key2 is more of the same.

blackberry-key2-le

Android Police says this is the new Key2 LE.

Android Police

TCL's BlackBerry Key2 already has a low-end follow-up coming, and after FCC paperwork seemed to confirm the name Key2 LE, we may now have our first look at the forthcoming keyboard phone.

Android Police released the image above Friday morning, along with these purported specs: 

  • Snapdragon 636 processor
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 32GB or 64GB of storage
  • 4.5-inch, 1,620x1,080-pixel LCD display (the same as the Key2)
  • 3,000-mAh battery
  • 13-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 150 by 72 by 8.35mm in size, weighing 156 grams (0.34 pounds)

Pricing was not listed, but with the Key2 selling for $650, we'd expect the LE to come in around the $500 mark. 

We've reached out to BlackBerry for comment and will update if we hear back.

