First image of BlackBerry Key2 LE surfaces

TCL's BlackBerry Key2 already has a low-end follow-up coming, and after FCC paperwork seemed to confirm the name Key2 LE, we may now have our first look at the forthcoming keyboard phone.

Android Police released the image above Friday morning, along with these purported specs:

Snapdragon 636 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB or 64GB of storage

4.5-inch, 1,620x1,080-pixel LCD display (the same as the Key2)

3,000-mAh battery

13-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera

150 by 72 by 8.35mm in size, weighing 156 grams (0.34 pounds)

Pricing was not listed, but with the Key2 selling for $650, we'd expect the LE to come in around the $500 mark.

We've reached out to BlackBerry for comment and will update if we hear back.