First Bose smart speakers and sound bars have Alexa on board

Enlarge Image Bose

Voice-controlled speakers aren't new, but Bose says its new wireless smart speaker, the Home Speaker 500, and two new smart soundbars -- the Soundbar 700 and Soundbar 500 -- are inspired by a different vision to make the experience uniquely better.

"All of our new smart speakers double up on functionality," said Doug Cunningham, category manager in the Bose Consumer Electronics Division. "It takes just one Home Speaker 500 to deliver true stereo separation -- there's no need to pair two. Our Soundbar 700 and 500 are thin and discreet with jaw-dropping surround sound -- whether you're streaming Spotify or watching a movie."

They also combine Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and can be mixed and matched to play in sync or separately as multiroom speakers. Initially, they'll have Amazon's Alexa voice control functionality, but Bose says other voice assistants will be added in the future, along with Apple's AirPlay 2, which will arrive in early 2019 via a software upgrade.

Aside from the sound, Bose says one of the key differentiating features is its proprietary mic technology, found in Bose headsets and headphones, that will allow the speakers "to hear commands better over louder listening levels."

All three speakers will be available in October and they aren't cheap (the Home Speaker 500 costs $50 more than Apple's HomePod). We'll let you know if they sound as good as Bose says they do as soon as we get our hands on review samples. In the meantime here's a quick look at the key features for the new speakers, according to Bose.

Home Speaker 500

Bose says the Home Speaker 500 has "the widest soundstage of any smart speaker available today"

Wrapped in seamless anodized aluminum

Dimensions (HWD): 8 by 6 by 4 inches

Uses two custom drivers pointed in opposite directions, "so sound reflects off surrounding walls, separating instruments to the far left and right, and placing vocals where the artist did"

Price: $400 (no word yet on international pricing, but we'll add it as soon as we get it)

Available in October



Soundbar 700

Bose says it was "engineered to outperform every other product in its category, matching its stunning performance with equally stunning design"

Dimensions (HWD): 2 by 38 by 4 inches

Wraparound metal grille and tempered glass top

Bose PhaseGuides send multiple channels of a soundtrack or song throughout a space, placing discrete sound in places where there are no speakers

Bose DSP, custom low-profile transducers, and QuietPort technology deliver detail and depth to the sound

To manage the TV or other connected equipment, an intelligent universal remote is included

Can be wall-mounted or expanded with a wireless bass module and rear speakers for a full 5.1 experience

HDMI audio return channel (ARC)

Price: $800

Available in October



Soundbar 500