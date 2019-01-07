First Alert brings the Onelink Bell smart doorbell to CES 2019

First Alert, maker of smart smoke detectors and other connected devices, now has a doorbell -- the Onelink Bell.
A "smart doorbell system," as First Alert calls it, the Onelink Bell has a lot of the features you'd expect from a connected buzzer:
- 1080p HD resolution
- 180-degree lens
- Night vision
- Two-way audio
It also works with other First Alert gadgets like the Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide detector. First Alert says if you don't have your phone handy to see who's at your door, that you can use your Safe & Sound detector's integrated microphone and speaker to talk with them.
First Alert says the Onelink Bell will also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
