First Alert brings the Onelink Bell smart doorbell to CES 2019

First Alert

First Alert, maker of smart smoke detectors and other connected devices, now has a doorbell -- the Onelink Bell.

A "smart doorbell system," as First Alert calls it, the Onelink Bell has a lot of the features you'd expect from a connected buzzer:

1080p HD resolution



180-degree lens



Night vision



Two-way audio



It also works with other First Alert gadgets like the Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide detector. First Alert says if you don't have your phone handy to see who's at your door, that you can use your Safe & Sound detector's integrated microphone and speaker to talk with them.

First Alert says the Onelink Bell will also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

