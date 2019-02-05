Firefox will now mute the sound of autoplaying video automatically

Mozilla

Mozilla, the non-profit foundation behind the Firefox browser, announced Monday that it's improving your surfing experience a little more by making its autoplay sound blocking the default, rather than a site-by-site opt-in.

Chris Pearce, a Mozilla software engineer, blogged that with the arrival of Firefox 66 for desktop and Android the browser will silently autoplay videos when a user opens a Web page. Currently the user must click on a speaker icon in the tab when the audio begins or right-click and choose "mute tab". (Here's how to mute in most browsers.)

You'll be able to listen to the video, but will have to interact with the player, Pearce clarified. For sites such as YouTube, where it thinks users want to always listen to autoplaying video, Firefox gives users the ability to always "allow" audio from automatic playback. To activate it, users must click an icon in the navigation bar and change the permission from "block" to "allow".

Silence becomes golden when Firefox 66 arrives on March 19, 2019.

This story originally posted as "Firefox silenciará videos en las páginas Web de forma automática" on CNET Espanol.